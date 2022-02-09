Society Pass plunges 29% on pricing $10M stock offering
Feb. 09, 2022 4:35 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) slumps 29.1% premarket after the firm has priced its underwritten public offering of 3.03M shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3.03M shares of common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$10M.
- Each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant at a combined purchase price of $3.30.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable at a price of $3.30/share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.
- The shares of common stock and accompanying warrants can only be purchased together in the offering, but will be issued separately and will be immediately separable upon issuance.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 454,545 additional shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to an additional 454,545 shares of common stock.
- Offering is expected to close on February 11, 2022.
- Earlier, Society Pass jumps on social media pump, amended S-1 filing.