GlaxoSmithKline FY21 revenue largely flat; on track for consumer unit spin-off

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) FY 2021 revenue of £34.11B remained flat (stable at AER, +5% at CER Y/Y). FY2020 revenue was £34.10.

Pharmaceuticals division generated £17.7B (+4% at AER Y/Y). New and Specialty medicines £10B (+20% AER Y/Y).

Vaccines revenues declined -3% at AER Y/Y to £6.8B. Shingrix revenue decreased -13% at AER Y/Y to £1.7B.

COVID-19 solutions sales £1.4B. Xevudy £958M; pandemic adjuvant £447M. Consumer Healthcare revenue £9.6B (-4% at AER Y/Y).

GAAP EPS of £0.88; Adjusted EPS of £1.13 (-2% Y/Y). Full year 2021 net cash flow from operations £8B. Full year free cash flow £4.4B.

Spin-off: The company said it is on track to demerge a new Consumer Healthcare business mid-2022. The company said there has been progress to create new board with appointment of Chair Designate.

GSK said it will highlight overall strategy, and operations, including detailed financial information related to the spin-off on Feb. 28.

In January, 2022 GSK had rejected a £50B bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare business.

2022 guidance for new GSK:

The company said new GSK, the biopharma business, expected to deliver growth in 2022 sales of between 5% and 7% at CER and growth in 2022 Adjusted operating profit of between 12% and 14% at CER including the anticipated benefit in royalty income from Gilead settlement.

GSK added that the 2022 guidance excludes any contribution from COVID-19 solutions.

The company said it expects to report milestones in 2022 on up to 7 of the 11 potential new vaccines and medicines identified as key future growth drivers including Older Adults RSV vaccine (H1 2022).

GSK -0.57% pre-market to $44.96.