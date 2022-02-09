Reliq Health Technologies inks 3 contracts in Texas, California

Feb. 09, 2022 5:30 AM ETReliq Health Technologies Inc. (RQHTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) signed three new contracts with orthopaedic practices in Texas and California.
  • "These practices are expected to add over 2,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform this year. These new clients will be using Reliq’s iUGO Care Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) and Principal Care Management (PCM) software to provide proactive virtual care for their osteoarthritis patients. We expect to begin onboarding new patients this month and to generate revenues of over $50 per patient per month through these contracts," said Reliq CEO Lisa Crossley.
