Honda Motor Net income of ¥192.9B, revenue of ¥3.69T
Feb. 09, 2022 By: Niloofer Shaikh
- Honda Motor press release (NYSE:HMC): FQ3 Net income of ¥192.9B.
- Revenue of ¥3.69T (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Shares +1.3% PM.
- FY2022 Outlook: Honda is expecting that the external business environment will remain challenging due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and a further increase in raw material cost. Despite this assumption, Honda made an upward revision to the previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for FY22 to ¥800B, an increase by ¥140B, reflecting its continuous efforts to improve profitability including the control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and incentives.
- The previously announced forecast for profit for the fiscal year attributable to owners of the parent was revised upward by ¥115B yen to ¥670B.