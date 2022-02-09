Converge Technology acquires Germany-based organization Visucom
Feb. 09, 2022 5:45 AM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) acquired Germany-based organization Visucom along with its subsidiary School Supplies 4.0.
- Headquartered in Walzbachtal, Germany, with an additional presence in Haiger, Visucom supplies professional screens, interactive blackboards, loudspeakers, cameras, projectors, displays, and media controls for education and public sector clients.
- In 2020, Visucom had acquired School Supplies 4.0.
- "In recent years, we have worked very successfully with Visucom, which now, as part of Converge, perfectly complements our audiovisual offerings. We are pleased that we can offer our public sector clients an even more comprehensive service and product portfolio from a single source, as well as further support their digitization efforts with the help of Visucom," said Barbara Weitzel, managing director of REDNET AG, a Converge company.
- Converge said Visucom marks the 27th acquisition completed by Converge or its affiliates since October 2017.