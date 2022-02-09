Bunge Non-GAAP EPS of $3.49 beats by $0.62, revenue of $16.68B beats by $1.19B

  • Bunge press release (NYSE:BG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.49 beats by $0.62.
  • Revenue of $16.68B (+32.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.19B.
  • Shares +0.03% PM.
  • The company expects FY2022 adjusted EPS of at least $9.50 per share vs. consensus of $9.83.
  • Additionally, the company expects the following for 2022: an adjusted annual effective tax rate in the range of 19% to 21%; net interest expense in the range of $210M to $230M; capital expenditures in the range of $650M to $750M; and depreciation and amortization of approximately $420M.
