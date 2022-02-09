Humanigen inks pact with Cenexi to make potential COVID-19 drug lenzilumab in France

Burlingame, Calif.-based Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) is collaborating with Cenexi to make the French company a preferred supplier for its potential COVID-19 therapy lenzilumab in France and the EU.

The companies will execute an agreement under which Cenexi will provide aseptic fill and finish services for lenzilumab for the next five years.

Humanigen will transfer technology to Cenexi to allow them to establish drug product processes using their speed filling line at their Herouville-Saint-Clair facility in Normandy.

The companies will also hold discussions to potentially expand the agreement to other services offered by Cenexi, which include labeling and packaging, importation of bulk drug substance. among other things, in France and across Europe.

Humanigen plans to include the Cenexi Normandy site in certain of its future regulatory filings for lenzilumab for COVID-19 and other indications.

The companies also plan to secure potential funding and investment in capital equipment from the regional authority, AD Normandie and the French Government.

Pending positive results from a NIH-sponsored ACTIV-5/BET-B study, Humanigen plans to amend an emergency use authorization application in the U.S. For the EU, Humanigen expects to submit a conditional marketing authorization with a request for accelerated approval in Q3 2022.

HGEN +2.49% premarket to $2.06