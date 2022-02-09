Magnite expands CTV business in India with Samsung Ads

  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been selected by Samsung Ads to power programmatic OTT and CTV inventory for Samsung TV Plus in India.
  • Magnite (MGNI) is already the SSP of choice for Samsung Ads in the US, EMEA and LATAM.
  • Samsung Ads is the media and advertising division of Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).
  • Samsung TV Plus was launched in India in March 2021. It offers an internet-based TV experience to consumers with instant access to a wide range of exciting and premium content across news, sports, music, movies, entertainment and more.
