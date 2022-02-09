byNordic Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today
Feb. 09, 2022 6:33 AM ETbyNordic Acquisition Corporation (BYNO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- byNordic Acquisition (BYNO) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading today under the symbol, "BYNOU".
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
- Post securities start trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BYNO" and " BYNOW", respectively.
- Offer is expected to close on Feb.11.
- The company plans to focus on identifying high technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.