byNordic Acquisition prices $150M IPO, trading starts today

  • byNordic Acquisition (BYNO) priced its 15M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and will commence trading today under the symbol, "BYNOU".
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at $11.5/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25M units.
  • Post securities start trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BYNO" and " BYNOW", respectively.
  • Offer is expected to close on Feb.11.
  • The company plans to focus on identifying high technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.
