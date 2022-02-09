Veru GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.02, revenue of $14.14M misses by $3.16M

  • Veru press release (NASDAQ:VERU): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $14.14M (-3.3% Y/Y) misses by $3.16M.
  • CEO comment: "We received good news that FDA had granted Fast Track designation to our Phase 3 COVID-19 registration program for the investigation of sabizabulin, a novel, proprietary, oral cytoskeleton disruptor with both anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties, to combat COVID-19 infection and the cytokine storm that is responsible for acute respiratory distress syndrome and death. We expect to have Phase 3 clinical results in the first half of calendar 2022.”
