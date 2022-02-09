Siemens Energy AG GAAP EPS of -€0.18, revenue of €5.96B; updates full year guidance
Feb. 09, 2022
- Siemens Energy AG press release (OTCPK:SMEGF): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -€0.18.
- Revenue of €5.96B (-8.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITA for Siemens Energy was negative €57m vs. Q1 FY 2021: positive €243m due to the negative result at SGRE.
- Adjusted EBITA before special items of Siemens Energy was negative €63m compared to positive €366m in prior-year quarter.
- Siemens Energy Group’s Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for fiscal year 2023 of positive 6.5% to positive 8.5%.
- For fiscal year 2022, management now expects Siemens Energy Group’s comparable revenue development to be in a range of negative 2% to positive 3% (previously negative 1% to positive 3%) and an Adjusted EBITA margin before special items between positive 2% and positive 4% (previously between positive 3% and positive 5%).
- For the GP segment in fiscal year 2022, the outlook is unchanged. We target comparable revenue growth to be in a range of positive 1% to positive 5% and Adjusted EBITA margin before special items to be between positive 4.5% and positive 6.5%.
- For the SGRE segment, we now expect in fiscal year 2022 a comparable decline of revenue between negative 2% and negative 9% (previously negative 2% and negative 7%). Adjusted EBITA margin before special items now is expected to be in a range of negative 4% to positive 1% (previously positive 1% to positive 4%).