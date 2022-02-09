Rada Electronics GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.02, revenue of $31.76M beats by $0.12M
Feb. 09, 2022
- Rada Electronics press release (NASDAQ:RADA): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.10 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $31.76M (+36.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.12M.
- Gross margin rate of 41%, up from 39% in 4Q20.
- Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, “2021 was RADA’s best year ever with top line growth of 54%, higher margins across the board and our Adjusted EBITDA almost tripled. As our guidance implies, we expect strong revenue growth to continue into 2022 and accelerate thereafter with our forecast to organically reach $250 million in three to four years. Beyond that, M&A is expected to become an accretive part of our overall growth strategy, which is aimed at enhancing our medium-term organic growth. With the large investments in operations and capacity behind us, and given the expected revenue growth, we look forward to enjoying the leverage in our operating model and accelerated profit growth over the years ahead.”