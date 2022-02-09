ASUR reports 3.3% growth (from 2019) in January 2022 passenger traffic

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste or ASUR (NYSE:ASR) reported 4.8M passengers for January 2022, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019.
  • This indicates a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the U.S. and gradual advances in Mexico.
  • Compared to January 2020 passenger traffic, a record level at the time, traffic increased 15% in Colombia, while declining 7.7% in Mexico and 15.9% in Puerto Rico.
  • Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% driven by both domestic and international traffic in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico led by declines in domestic and international traffic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.