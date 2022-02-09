ASUR reports 3.3% growth (from 2019) in January 2022 passenger traffic
Feb. 09, 2022 6:45 AM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste or ASUR (NYSE:ASR) reported 4.8M passengers for January 2022, 3.3% above the levels reported in January 2019.
- This indicates a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the U.S. and gradual advances in Mexico.
- Compared to January 2020 passenger traffic, a record level at the time, traffic increased 15% in Colombia, while declining 7.7% in Mexico and 15.9% in Puerto Rico.
- Compared to January 2019, passenger traffic increased by 25.7% driven by both domestic and international traffic in Colombia and decreased by 1.9% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico led by declines in domestic and international traffic.