Azul's January traffic rose 19.5% Y/Y, capacity up 12%
Feb. 09, 2022 6:48 AM ETAzul S.A. (AZUL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports January passenger traffic rose 19.5% Y/Y to 2.74B on a capacity growth of 12.3%, resulting in a load factor of 83.8%, +510 bps Y/Y.
- Domestic passenger traffic increased 11.6% Y/Y on a domestic capacity increase of 4.8% Y/Y, resulting in a load factor growth of 510 bps to of 84.4%.
- International passenger traffic increased 166.9% Y/Y on a capacity increase of 133.8%, resulting in a load factor of 79.8%, an increase of 1,010 bps.
- “Once again, we saw improved demand in January, even with the impact of the omicron variant. I am proud of how our Crewmembers came together to take care of each other and our customers. As pandemic figures continue to improve, we look forward to serving and connecting Brazil through our unparalleled network and diversified fleet,” says John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.