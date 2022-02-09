Cameco Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06 beats by C$0.05, revenue of C$465M beats by C$5.21M
Feb. 09, 2022 6:55 AM ETCameco Corporation (CCJ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Cameco press release (NYSE:CCJ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06 beats by C$0.05.
- Revenue of C$465M (-15.5% Y/Y) beats by C$5.21M.
- 2022 guidance provided: "Our outlook for 2022 reflects the expenditures necessary to help us achieve our strategy, including the ramp-up to the planned production of 15 million pounds per year (100% basis) at McArthur River/Key Lake by 2024.
- We also expect to incur between $15 million and $17 million per month at McArthur River/Key Lake in operational readiness costs which will be expensed directly to cost of sales until we achieve a reasonable production rate.
- Over the course of 2022 and 2023, we will undertake all the activities necessary to ramp up at McArthur River/Key Lake to the planned 2024 production. As a result, in 2022, we could produce up to 5 million pounds (100% basis).
- At Cigar Lake, we expect production of 15 million pounds (100% basis) in 2022.
- The production outlook reflects the expected impact of the delays and deferrals to development work at Cigar Lake in 2021 and the ongoing pandemic and supply chain challenges we are currently experiencing at all our operations."