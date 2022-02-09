Protests against vaccine mandates, or a movement that started as the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has made a landing in the U.S. Pickup trucks, cars and trailers shut down traffic on the Ambassador Bridge all day Tuesday, blocking a critical corridor that connects downtown Detroit with Windsor, Ontario. Another group of truckers also blocked access to the Coutts border crossing in western Canada, connecting the province of Alberta with Montana. Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID restriction protests.

Snapshot: The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest international land-border crossing in North America, responsible for 30% of about $600B in annual two-way trade between Canada and the U.S. Tensions began several weeks ago when trucker vaccine mandates kicked in north of the border on Jan. 15, while an American ban followed shortly thereafter.

"We of course support, as you know, the right to freedom of speech and protest," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "While we do see some of this congestion due to protests, it is clear that these disruptions have broadened in scope beyond the vaccine requirement implementation."

Outlook: Ford (NYSE:F) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which have auto parts and assembly plants in Windsor, said they have yet to see impacts from the blockade, but are paying close attention to developments. However, some are warning of further disruptions, which can undermine a supply chain that is still reeling from the pandemic. "Basically if there's a shutdown of transportation routes, the auto industry comes to a screeching halt in about two days," declared Robert Wildeboer, executive chairman of Canadian auto parts maker Martinrea International (OTCPK:MRETF).