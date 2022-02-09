Ares Capital raises dividend by 2% to $0.42; additional dividend $0.12 for FY22
Feb. 09, 2022 7:29 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) declares $0.42/share quarterly dividend, 2.4% increase from prior dividend of $0.41.
- Forward yield 7.44%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.
- The company also declared additional dividends totaling $0.12 per share for 2022, to be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.03 per share per quarter.
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 15; ex-div March 14.
- Payable June 30; for shareholders of record June 15; ex-div June 14.
- Payable Sept. 30; for shareholders of record Sept. 15; ex-div Sept. 14.
- Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14.
- See ARCC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.