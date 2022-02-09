Nice partners to bring CXone cloud platform to UAE, stock +2%
Feb. 09, 2022 7:02 AM ETNICE Ltd. (NICE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) is up 2% in premarket trading after the company announced its partnership with Etisalat Digital to launch its customer experience platform CXone in the UAE market.
- The company stated as part of this alliance, Etisalat Digital will drive strategic investments in building managed services practice around NICE CXone.
- "Our partnership with Etisalat Digital demonstrates NICE CXone’s accelerated international expansion, and we’re excited to work together to bring the benefits of the cloud to agents and customers in the UAE," said NICE CEO Barak Eilam.
