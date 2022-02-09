Yum! Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 misses by $0.07, revenue of $1.89B beats by $10M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:04 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands press release (NYSE:YUM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.02 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.89B (+8.6% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- During the quarter, worldwide system sales grew 9% excluding foreign currency translation, with KFC at 10%, Taco Bell at 11%, and Pizza Hut at 4%.
- The company reported 5% same store sales growth, or 4% on a 2-year basis.
- David Gibbs, CEO, said “We opened an astounding 4,180 gross units in 2021, marking the strongest growth year in Yum!'s history and setting a restaurant industry record for unit development. We also reached new heights in digital sales that topped $22 billion. I’m confident and energized heading into 2022, which marks Yum!’s 25th anniversary, as we continue to build the world’s most loved and trusted brands while delivering lasting value for our stakeholders.”