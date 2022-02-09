CME Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.1B misses by $70M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:06 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CME press release (NASDAQ:CME): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.1B (flat Y/Y) misses by $70M.
- Fourth-quarter 2021 average daily volume was 20.5 million contracts, up 26% versus fourth-quarter 2020.
Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2021 reached a record 5.5 million contracts, up 4% compared with the same period in 2020.
Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled $949 million.
The total average rate per contract was $0.650.
Market data revenue totaled $142 million for fourth-quarter 2021.