CME Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.1B misses by $70M

  • CME press release (NASDAQ:CME): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (flat Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Fourth-quarter 2021 average daily volume was 20.5 million contracts, up 26% versus fourth-quarter 2020.

  • Non-U.S. ADV for full-year 2021 reached a record 5.5 million contracts, up 4% compared with the same period in 2020.

  • Clearing and transaction fees revenue for fourth-quarter 2021 totaled $949 million.

  • The total average rate per contract was $0.650.

  • Market data revenue totaled $142 million for fourth-quarter 2021.

