Criteo S.A. GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.60, revenue of $276M beats by $2.08M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:07 AM ETCriteo S.A. (CRTO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Criteo S.A. press release (NASDAQ:CRTO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.60.
- Revenue of $276M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M.
- Guidance:
- Fiscal year 2022 guidance: The company expects Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 10% to 12% at constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC.
- Q122 guidance: The company expects Contribution ex-TAC between $216 million and $220 million vs consensus of $235.94M, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%. Contribution ex-TAC between $216 million and $220 million, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%.