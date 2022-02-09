Criteo S.A. GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.60, revenue of $276M beats by $2.08M

  • Criteo S.A. press release (NASDAQ:CRTO): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.44 beats by $0.60.
  • Revenue of $276M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.08M.
  • Guidance:
  • Fiscal year 2022 guidance: The company expects Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 10% to 12% at constant currency. Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 32% of Contribution ex-TAC.
  • Q122 guidance: The company expects Contribution ex-TAC between $216 million and $220 million vs consensus of $235.94M, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%. Contribution ex-TAC between $216 million and $220 million, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +5% to +7%.
