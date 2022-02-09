CDW Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.15, revenue of $5.54B beats by $310M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:08 AM ETCDW Corporation (CDW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CDW press release (NASDAQ:CDW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $5.54B (+11.7% Y/Y) beats by $310M.
- "Strong operating results and successful execution on our capital allocation priorities, delivered a 21 percent increase in Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for 2021," said Albert J. Miralles, chief financial officer, CDW. "After financing $2.5 billion for the acquisition of Sirius in December of 2021, we will optimize the use of cash flow after paying dividends to focus on reducing debt to our net leverage target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times, which we expect to achieve by the end of 2022."