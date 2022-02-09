Bristol Myers Squibb announces $5B in accelerated share repurchase agreements
Feb. 09, 2022 7:09 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) entered into accelerated share repurchase transactions to repurchase $5B of its stock.
- Under the agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under its earlier announced $15B board-authorized multi-year share repurchase program wherein the company will have ~$10.2B of remaining share repurchase authorization post giving effect to the new transactions.
- The company expects to fund the repurchases with cash on-hand.
- Approx. 85% of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR transactions will be received by the company on Feb.9.
- The company expects that these transactions will be settled during Q2 and Q3 of 2022.
- YTD, the stock gained 5.7% and the accelerated share repurchase program forms 3.4% of its total current market cap.