Bristol Myers Squibb announces $5B in accelerated share repurchase agreements

Stock Buybacks theme with US shipping port

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) entered into accelerated share repurchase transactions to repurchase $5B of its stock.
  • Under the agreements, the ASR transactions will be completed under its earlier announced $15B board-authorized multi-year share repurchase program wherein the company will have ~$10.2B of remaining share repurchase authorization post giving effect to the new transactions.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases with cash on-hand.
  • Approx. 85% of the shares to be repurchased under the ASR transactions will be received by the company on Feb.9.
  • The company expects that these transactions will be settled during Q2 and Q3 of 2022.
  • YTD, the stock gained 5.7% and the accelerated share repurchase program forms 3.4% of its total current market cap.
