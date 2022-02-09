Ally Financial to use Pagaya analytics to expand credit access to more customers
Feb. 09, 2022
- Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) credit card business will use artificial intelligence technology and analytics from fintech firm Pagaya for application analysis.
- The partnership will allow Ally (ALLY) to target more "pre-qualified" customers that are outside its existing credit criteria.
- "Our partnership with Pagaya allows us to expand our offerings to consumers who have been traditionally underserved," said Rob Habgood, head of Ally Financial's (ALLY) credit card business and former CEO of Fair Square Financial.
- Pagaya enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence network.
