Ally Financial to use Pagaya analytics to expand credit access to more customers

Close up shot of customer hand using dummy credit card for payment to waitress at cashier in cafe restaurant, money cashless and credit card payment technology concept.

Kiwis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) credit card business will use artificial intelligence technology and analytics from fintech firm Pagaya for application analysis.
  • The partnership will allow Ally (ALLY) to target more "pre-qualified" customers that are outside its existing credit criteria.
  • "Our partnership with Pagaya allows us to expand our offerings to consumers who have been traditionally underserved," said Rob Habgood, head of Ally Financial's (ALLY) credit card business and former CEO of Fair Square Financial.
  • Pagaya enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence network.
  • Previously (May 13, 2021), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), others to extend credit to those with no credit score
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.