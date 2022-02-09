Lyft falls after hitting earnings speed bump, Uber tracks lower as well

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) fell after posting a disappointing Q4 earnings report that featured the company's active riders count and EBITDA tally missing the consensus expectation.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives kept a bullish stance on Lyft (LYFT) with an Outperform rating reiterated despite the mixed report, although the price target was cut to $50.

"On the positive side, Lyft generated its first positive EBITDA fiscal year as it benefitted from strong margin leverage as a result to cost improvements. Lyft also saw active drivers reach a Covid high, which had been a major headwind in 2021, has made progress in this respect with total active drivers +34% y/y and new drivers almost +50% y/y. Despite the Covid headwinds on riders, Lyft saw less of an impact on driver supply."

Ives said that while Lyft's (LYFT) Q1 guidance was a disappointment, demand impacts from COVID are not surprising and the worst of Omicron already appears to be in the company's rear-view mirror.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Susquehanna cut its price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $54 from $80.

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) shed 4.13% in the premarket session. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) fell 0.69%.

Dig into the Lyft earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.