Lyft falls after hitting earnings speed bump, Uber tracks lower as well

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) fell after posting a disappointing Q4 earnings report that featured the company's active riders count and EBITDA tally missing the consensus expectation.

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives kept a bullish stance on Lyft (LYFT) with an Outperform rating reiterated despite the mixed report, although the price target was cut to $50.

"On the positive side, Lyft generated its first positive EBITDA fiscal year as it benefitted from strong margin leverage as a result to cost improvements. Lyft also saw active drivers reach a Covid high, which had been a major headwind in 2021, has made progress in this respect with total active drivers +34% y/y and new drivers almost +50% y/y. Despite the Covid headwinds on riders, Lyft saw less of an impact on driver supply."

Ives said that while Lyft's (LYFT) Q1 guidance was a disappointment, demand impacts from COVID are not surprising and the worst of Omicron already appears to be in the company's rear-view mirror.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Susquehanna cut its price target on Lyft (LYFT) to $54 from $80.

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) shed 4.13% in the premarket session. Rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) fell 0.69%.

Dig into the Lyft earnings call transcript.