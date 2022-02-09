ChromaDex granted U.S. patent related to Niagen

  • ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is trading ~6% higher in pre-market on Wednesday after the company announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent covering an ingredient of its anti-aging compound Niagen.
  • The newly issued continuation patent further consolidates its intellectual property related to nicotinamide riboside (NR) and other nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) precursors, ChromaDex (CDXC) said.
  • The new patent No. 11,242,364 is titled “Efficient and Scalable Syntheses of Nicotinoyl Ribosides and Reduced Nicotinoyl Ribosides, Modified Derivatives Thereof, Phosphorylated Analogs Thereof, Adenylyl Dinucleotide Conjugates Thereof, and Novel Crystalline Forms Thereof.”
  • The company boasts 40 patents related to Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside) and other precursors of NAD.
  • Niagen is the only active ingredient in ChromaDex (CDXC) main revenue generator Tru Niagen which generated $14.8M net sales in Q3 2021 with ~24% YoY growth.
