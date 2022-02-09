Blackstone Mortgage Trust Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.16, revenue of $173.94M beats by $50.9M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:14 AM ETBlackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:BXMT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $173.94M (+58.9% Y/Y) beats by $50.9M.
- 4Q originations of $6.0 billion; market leading scale and relationships continue to drive pipeline, with 68% of lending activity from repeat sponsors.
- Fundings of $12.9 billion drove $5.9 billion of portfolio growth; $7.2 billion of loans repaid, with 65% of repayments from office and hotel loans.
- Reduced CECL reserve 29% year-over-year, with continued portfolio credit performance.
- Book value grew $0.80 per share in 2021 to $27.22.