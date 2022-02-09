Blackstone Mortgage Trust Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.16, revenue of $173.94M beats by $50.9M

  • Blackstone Mortgage Trust press release (NYSE:BXMT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $173.94M (+58.9% Y/Y) beats by $50.9M.
  • 4Q originations of $6.0 billion; market leading scale and relationships continue to drive pipeline, with 68% of lending activity from repeat sponsors.
  • Fundings of $12.9 billion drove $5.9 billion of portfolio growth; $7.2 billion of loans repaid, with 65% of repayments from office and hotel loans.
  • Reduced CECL reserve 29% year-over-year, with continued portfolio credit performance.
  • Book value grew $0.80 per share in 2021 to $27.22.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.