Reynolds Consumer Products Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.02B in-line; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance
Feb. 09, 2022 7:14 AM ETReynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Reynolds Consumer Products press release (NASDAQ:REYN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.02B (+18.5% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $181M.
- Fiscal Year Outlook: Net revenues to grow 9% to 12% on $3,556 million in the prior year vs. consensus of $3.82B; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $615 million to $655 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.52 to $1.66 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.56 to $1.70 per share vs. consensus of $1.74 and Net Debt to be approximately $1.8 to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2022
- The Company estimates 2022 cost pressures of nearly $400 million.
- First Quarter Outlook: Net revenues to grow 10% to 14% on $757 million in the prior year vs. consensus of $853.50M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 million to $120 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.27 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.28 per share vs. consensus of $0.30.