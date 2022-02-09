Reynolds Consumer Products Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02, revenue of $1.02B in-line; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance

  • Reynolds Consumer Products press release (NASDAQ:REYN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.51 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.02B (+18.5% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $181M.
  • Fiscal Year Outlook: Net revenues to grow 9% to 12% on $3,556 million in the prior year vs. consensus of $3.82B; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $615 million to $655 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.52 to $1.66 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $1.56 to $1.70 per share vs. consensus of $1.74 and Net Debt to be approximately $1.8 to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2022
  • The Company estimates 2022 cost pressures of nearly $400 million.
  • First Quarter Outlook: Net revenues to grow 10% to 14% on $757 million in the prior year vs. consensus of $853.50M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $110 million to $120 million; Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.23 to $0.27 per share; Adjusted Earnings Per Share to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.28 per share vs. consensus of $0.30.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.