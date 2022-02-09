CVS Health Q4 revenue rises 10% Y/Y; maintains FY22 EPS guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is trading down in pre-market following its Q4 results which beat analysts' estimates.

Q4 total revenues increased 10% Y/Y to $76.6B.

Adjusted operating income increased 40.8% for Q4 and 8.1% for FY 2021, mainly due to increased prescription and front store volume and the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations in the Retail/LTC segment; improved purchasing economics and growth in specialty pharmacy in the Pharmacy Services segment; and gains from anti-trust legal settlements of $126M and $263M recorded in the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2021, respectively.

The company said, for Q4, the increase was also driven by lower COVID-19 related investments compared to the prior year in the Health Care Benefits segment.

Q4 Pharmacy Services segment revenue increased to $39.34B, compared to $36.36B in Q4 2020.

Health Care Benefits Segment Q4 revenue rose to $20.70B, compared to $19.10B in the prior year period.

Retail/LTC Segment revenue increased to $27.11B, compared to $24.06B in Q4 2020.

Q4 adjusted EPS increased to $1.98, compared to $1.30 in the prior year period. GAAP rose $0.98, compared to $0.75 in Q4 2020.

CVS said it administered more than 8M COVID-19 tests and more than 20M COVID-19 vaccines nationwide in Q4. Walgreens Boots (NASDAQ:WBA) had administered 15.6M COVID-19 vaccinations and performed 6.5M COVID-19 tests in Q1 FY2022.

Interest expense decreased $70M, or 10.3%, due to lower debt in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance: CVS confirmed its adjusted EPS guidance range of $8.10 to $8.30. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $8.27. Confirmed its GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance range of $7.04 to $7.24.

The Company also revised its full-year 2022 cash flow from operations guidance range to be between $12B and $13B from $12.5B to $13B.

CVS -0.75% pre-market to $110.