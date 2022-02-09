Performance Food Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.09, revenue of $12.84B in-line

  • Performance Food Group press release (NYSE:PFGC): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $12.84B (+87.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Total case volume grew 40% and organic case volume increased 15.5%.
  • For 3Q22, the company expects net sales to be in a range of $12.9B to $13.1B vs. consensus of $12.65B and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $220M to $230M.

  • For FY2022, the company now expects net sales to be in a range of $50B to $51B vs. prior view of $49.5B to $50.5B and consensus of $50.02B and Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $970M million to $990M vs. prior outlook of $940M to $960M.

