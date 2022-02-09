Hudson Capital up 7% after Freight App projects two-fold increase in revenue: FY22 Guidance
Feb. 09, 2022 7:19 AM ETHudson Capital Inc. (HUSN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Freight App that goes in for merger deal with Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stated Wednesday that it projects its FY22 revenue to be at least $40M (vs. FY21 Preliminary Revenue: $21.5M).
- "Fr8App continues to gain momentum as 2022 revenue is projected to grow at least 86% and more than four times, compared to 2021 and 2020, respectively," commented Freight App CEO Javier Selgas.
- Business Update: The company said "we continue to invest in our technology and are capturing early returns from our new product offerings. For example, last week, we launched Fr8PrivateFleet, which already has begun to receive acceptance by a number of our carrier customers and participating shippers, including a large, publicly-listed, branded consumer product manufacturer in Mexico. Complementing our other product offerings and leveraging on our core platform, we expect Fr8PrivateFleet to yield a steady, repetitive revenue stream."
- HUSN stock is up 7% in premarket trading.
- The news follow the recent Freight App's projection to report 39% Y/Y growth in 4Q21 revenue to $5.2M.