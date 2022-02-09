Avaya Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.27, revenue of $713M misses by $22.69M

  • Avaya Holdings press release (NYSE:AVYA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 misses by $0.27.
  • Revenue of $713M (-4.0% Y/Y) misses by $22.69M.
  • Shares -0.73% PM.
  • Guidance: 2Q22 revenue expected to be $730M -$745M vs consensus of $731.1M .GAAP operating income of $29 million to $39 million; GAAP operating margin of 4% to 5%. Non-GAAP operating income of $126 million to $136 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 17% to 18%. Adjusted EBITDA of $155 million to $165 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21% to 22%. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 to $0.66 vs consensus of
  • FY22 revenue expected to be $2.975B -$3.025B vs consensus of $3.01B. OneCloud ARR expected to be $900 million to $920 million by year end FY22. CAPS revenue will represent between ~45% and 50% of Avaya's total revenue for FY22. GAAP operating income of $179 million to $199 million; GAAP operating margin of 6% to 7%. Non-GAAP operating income of $561 million to $581 million; non-GAAP operating margin of ~19%. Adjusted EBITDA of $680 million to $700 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of ~23%. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.72 to $2.88. Cash flow from operations expected to be approximately 1% of revenue, as an outcome of the company’s accelerated success in moving to a recurring revenue model which is resulting in higher working capital requirements. Approximately 88 million to 90 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
