XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) gained 6.00% in premaket trading in the U.S. on Wednesday. The move is being attributed to the company's Hong Kong shares being added to the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

Importantly, the Chinese electric vehicle maker stated that inclusion in the program means that qualified Mainland China investors will have access to trade XPEV shares in Hong Kong. XPeng (XPEV) is the first smart EV company to achieve a dual-primary listing status on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"The inclusion will not only further expand and diversify our investor base but also provide the opportunity for our customers, partners and EV and technology investors in China to participate in our exciting growth story," noted Vice Chairman Brian Gu on the development.

XPEV swapped hands at $39.40 at last check vs. the 52-week trading range of $22.73 to $56.45.

