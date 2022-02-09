Fluence signs 1.1 GW energy market optimization agreement with AES
Feb. 09, 2022 7:23 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES), FLNCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Fluence (NASDAQ:FLNC) announced an agreement with The AES (NYSE:AES) for employing the AI-powered Fluence IQ Bidding Application to maximize the value of a 1.1 GW portfolio of solar and energy storage projects in the Western U.S.
- The software will optimize revenues earned by solar and battery assets through participation in wholesale markets.
- The Fluence IQ Bidding Application recommends bids into daily and hourly auctions for energy and grid services, anticipating opportunities using advanced forecasting to take advantage of favorable pricing while minimizing exposure to unfavorable pricing.
- The software supports over 6 GW of contracted or operating assets globally.