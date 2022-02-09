Gold Fields sees higher full-year EPS but costs exceed guidance

Gold nuggets against black background

Moussa81/iStock via Getty Images

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) said it expects headline earnings for FY 2021 of $0.88-$0.94/share, compared with $0.83 in 2020, even as costs for the year were higher than forecast.

The miner said it sees all-in sustaining costs for the year at $1,063/oz., above guidance of $1,020-$1,060/oz., and $977/oz. in 2020.

Gold equivalent production for the year totaled 2.34M oz., up slightly from 2.23M oz. in 2020 and in line with guidance of 2.3M-2.35 M oz.

Fof Q4, Gold Fields sees attributable production of 631K gold equiv. oz., up from 606K oz. in Q3, with AISC of $1,055/oz., higher than Q3's $1,016/oz.

Gold Fields shares recently were slapped with a Sell rating at Goldman Sachs, citing valuation after outperforming peers.

