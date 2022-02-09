Teradata launches $250M in accelerated share repurchase agreement

Money bag drawing

Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teradata (NYSE:TDC) entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to repurchase $250M of its stock.
  • The program is part of its earlier announced $1B open market share repurchase authorization, wherein ~$913M will remain available after giving effect to the ASR.
  • The company plans to fund the ASR from cash on hand.
  • Under the agreement, the company will make a payment of $250M to JPM and will receive an initial share delivery of ~3.9M shares from JPM, representing ~80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR.
  • YTD, the stock has gained 19.8%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.