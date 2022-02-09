Aperam S.A. is on watch after Deutsch Bank issues a positive catalyst call on the stock

Feb. 09, 2022 7:29 AM ETAperam S.A. (APEMY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Deutsche Bank issued a catalyst call buy idea on Aperam S.A. on Wednesday morning.

Analyst Bastian Synagowitz's breakdown on Aperam: "Aperam's shares came under pressure as the lower confidence in the outlook of peer Outokumpu weighed on sentiment for the sector. Given the strong price and margin dynamics, we believe Aperam remains well positioned for a strong Q1 and H1 earnings trajectory and further earnings upgrades in 2022. We also still see a possibility of further shareholder returns to be announced with FY results. At just 4x EV/EBITDA and 18% 2022E underlying FCF yield (25% FCF yield post WC release), we believe the shares remain very compelling.

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTC:APEMY) are up 6.53% on a year-to-date basis.

