M3-Brigade Acquisition II terminates SPAC merger deal with Syniverse
Feb. 09, 2022 7:34 AM ETM3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (MBAC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) stated Wednesday that it has terminated its SPAC merger deal with tech firm Syniverse on mutual agreement.
- Coming to the decision of termination, MBAC management explained "The rate of MBAC stockholder redemptions for the proposed transaction would have exceeded the minimum condition for closing. Although the parties collaboratively sought potential solutions in anticipation of high redemptions as a result of the recent turbulence in capital markets and growth stocks, these same conditions prevented the parties from reaching agreement on modifying the transaction terms."
- This business combination deal was first announced in August 2021 at the valuation of $2.85B.
- MBAC noted that it closed its initial public offering on March 8, 2021 and has 24 months from such date to complete its initial business combination.