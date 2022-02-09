Madison Square Garden Entertainment GAAP EPS of $0.07, revenue of $516.44M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:35 AM ETMadison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Madison Square Garden Entertainment press release (NYSE:MSGE): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.07.
- Revenue of $516.44M (+205.9% Y/Y).
- Executive Chairman and CEO James L. Dolan said, “The fiscal second quarter reflected the ramp up of live events at our venues, as well as continued activity in marketing partnerships and strong performance at Tao Group Hospitality. Looking ahead, we believe the positive momentum being generated across our business and the ongoing construction progress of MSG Sphere in Las Vegas position us well to create long-term shareholder value.”