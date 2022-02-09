Orion Energy Systems GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line, revenue of $30.7M beats by $0.22M
Feb. 09, 2022 7:37 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Orion Energy Systems press release (NASDAQ:OESX): GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line.
- Revenue of $30.7M (-30.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.22M.
- Business Outlook: Given the current pace of large-customer activity, Orion anticipates FY 2022 revenue of approximately $130M vs consensus of $134.47M, representing growth of 11% over revenue of $116.8M in FY 2021. Long-term, Orion’s Board and management team are committed to and confident in achieving the Company’s strategic plan which seeks to grow the business, via organic and external growth initiatives, into a $500M annual revenue business over approximately five years. Orion’s strategic plan envisions organic growth averaging at least 10% per year, augmented by external growth, including strategic acquisitions, business partnerships and other initiatives.