Orion Energy Systems GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line, revenue of $30.7M beats by $0.22M

  • Orion Energy Systems press release (NASDAQ:OESX): GAAP EPS of $0.04 in-line.
  • Revenue of $30.7M (-30.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.22M.
  • Business Outlook: Given the current pace of large-customer activity, Orion anticipates FY 2022 revenue of approximately $130M vs consensus of $134.47M, representing growth of 11% over revenue of $116.8M in FY 2021. Long-term, Orion’s Board and management team are committed to and confident in achieving the Company’s strategic plan which seeks to grow the business, via organic and external growth initiatives, into a $500M annual revenue business over approximately five years. Orion’s strategic plan envisions organic growth averaging at least 10% per year, augmented by external growth, including strategic acquisitions, business partnerships and other initiatives.
