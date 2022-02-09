Teva Q4 sales miss analyst forecasts amid COVID-19 impact; 2022 guidance disappoints

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) is trading ~1% lower on Wednesday in the premarket after posting a mixed performance with its Q4 2021 financials. And the generic drugmaker’s 2022 outlook fell short of Street forecasts.

Missing consensus estimates, quarterly revenue dropped ~8% YoY to $4.1B amid the ongoing impact of the pandemic and due to customer stocking and purchasing patterns, Teva (TEVA) said.

Sales from generic products in North America fell as much ~25% YoY and COPAXONE sales dropped ~39% to $905M and $129M, respectively.

With lower revenue from COPAXONE in North America due to generic competition, non-GAAP gross profit fell ~1% YoY to $2.3B even as non-GAAP gross profit margin improved to ~56.1% from ~52.3% in the prior-year quarter.

Non-GAAP net income stood at $854M compared to $753M in Q4 2020, while the company recorded a net loss of $159M this year on a GAAP basis, compared to a net income of $150M in the prior-year period.

For the full year, revenue contracted by ~5% YoY $15.9B with lower revenues from COPAXONE and generic products in the U.S, while non-GAAP net income stood at ~$2.9B compared to ~$2.8B in 2020.

“We improved our gross and operating margin and reduced our net debt, keeping us on our path to achieve our 2023 long-term goals," CEO Mr. Kåre Schultz said ahead of the conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET today.

Commenting on the year ahead, Schultz said: “We are also excited about the expected FDA approval and launch of Risperidone LAI, an important treatment for patients suffering from schizophrenia.”

For 2022, the company projects $15.6B-16.2B and $2.40-2.60 revenue and non-GAAP diluted EPS compared to the current Street forecasts of $16.3B and $2.67, respectively.