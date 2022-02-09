Penn National Gaming gains after Susquehanna says Barstool business is set to take off

Susquehanna boosted its rating on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) to Positive from Neutral

Analyst Joseph Stauff called PENN a stock with a steady regional land-based casino portfolio whose most sensitive value driver is linked to the success of its emerging digital offering. Stauff and team think PENN has been de-risked at its current trading levels.

"We don't see much debate on the value of its land-based portfolio and think the stock's prospects are anchored to its digital segment. Our upgrade assumes the stock has discounted (1) Penn's slower than expected launches vs. its notably higher upfront investment; (2) impact of being crowded out-in 2H21 launch states, and (3) negative impact on its media asset value in 4Q21."

Looking ahead, the firm thinks Penn's digital segment can inflect positively on the back of new market penetrations, important integration milestones in Q3 and on the competitive landscape a view that Caesars Entertainment is likely to lower its digital investments.

Susquehanna assigned a price target of $65 to rep more than 30% upside potential. The PT assumes a sum-of-the-parts approach using a 7.5X multiple on 2022 EBITDAR for the land-based portfolio and 5.0X out-year revenue multiple only on the OSB/iCasino NGR estimates.

Shares of Penn National Gaming (PENN) gained 3.30% in premarket trading to $49.70.

