Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Q4 core earnings beat the consensus estimate and net investment income rose 5.6% Y/Y in a quarter when it boosted gross commitments and investment exits also rose.

The company raised its dividend by 2% and declared an additional dividend of $0.12 per share.

Q4 core EPS of $0.58 exceeded the average analyst estimate of $0.56 and increased from $0.54 in Q4 2020.

Q4 net investment income of $242M, or $0.52 per share, compares with $229M, or $0.54 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio investments at fair value were $20.01B at Dec. 31, 2021 vs. $15.52B at Dec. 31, 2020. Net assets per share of $18.96 at the end of 2021 increased from $16.97 at Dec. 31, 2020.

Debt/equity ratio of 1.26x increased from 1.20x a year ago.

Q4 gross commitments of $5.87B jumped from $3.86B in the year-ago quarter; exits of commitments of $3.87B rose from $3.03B.

During the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, Ares Capital (ARCC) issued and sold ~6.5M shares of common stock under equity distribution agreements with net proceeds totaling $131.5M.

In February 2022, the company's board extended its existing stock repurchase program by a year to Feb. 15, 2023. Under the program, Ares Capital (ARCC) may buy back up to $500M in common stock.

After the end of Q4, the company made new investment commitments of ~$607M, including $179M of new investment commitments in Ivy Hill Asset Management (IHAM), of which $385M were funded. During that same time it exited ~$956M of investment commitments, including $529M of loans sold to IHAM or certain vehicles managed by IHAM.

