Velodyne Lidar wins patent challenge brought by Quanergy over surround view lidar technology
Feb. 09, 2022
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stamps its wining on the patent, which relates to its lidar-based 3D point cloud measuring system, challenged by the private competitor - Quanergy.
- The company said Wednesday that the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the patentability of all claims in Velodyne’s pioneering 7,969,558 patent.
- "Velodyne is pleased with the Federal Circuit’s decision, which confirms the validity of our groundbreaking patent for surround view lidar technology.....We are committed to protecting our valuable intellectual property assets and are evaluating our options for enforcement against Quanergy and all other infringers," said VLDR CEO Dr. Ted Tewksbury.
- Stock is down 1.5% in premarket trading.
