TPG RE Finance Trust prices $1.075B Commercial Real Estate CLO
Feb. 09, 2022 7:50 AM ET
- TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) priced TRTX 2022-FL5, a $1.075B managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO).
- The company placed $907M of investment grade bonds with institutional investors, providing TRTX with term financing on a non-mark-to-market, non-recourse basis.
- TRTX 2022-FL5 includes a two-year reinvestment period, an advance rate of 84.4%, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of compounded SOFR plus 2.02%, before transaction costs.
- The transaction is expected to close on Feb.16.
- In connection with TRTX 2022-FL5, TRTX plans to redeem TRTX 2018-FL2, a CRE CLO which currently has ~$600M of investment grade bonds outstanding.
- Since January 2018, including this issuance, TRTX has issued five CRE CLOs totaling $5.5B for supporting its long-standing strategy.