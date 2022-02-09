TPG RE Finance Trust prices $1.075B Commercial Real Estate CLO

Feb. 09, 2022 7:50 AM ETTPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) priced TRTX 2022-FL5, a $1.075B managed Commercial Real Estate Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO).
  • The company placed $907M of investment grade bonds with institutional investors, providing TRTX with term financing on a non-mark-to-market, non-recourse basis.
  • TRTX 2022-FL5 includes a two-year reinvestment period, an advance rate of 84.4%, and a weighted average interest rate at issuance of compounded SOFR plus 2.02%, before transaction costs.
  • The transaction is expected to close on Feb.16.
  • In connection with TRTX 2022-FL5, TRTX plans to redeem TRTX 2018-FL2, a CRE CLO which currently has ~$600M of investment grade bonds outstanding.
  • Since January 2018, including this issuance, TRTX has issued five CRE CLOs totaling $5.5B for supporting its long-standing strategy.
