Feb. 09, 2022 7:51 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) says it signed a non-binding agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. to explore a potential expansion of the MARBL lithium joint venture in Australia; financial details are not disclosed.

The non-binding letter envisions 50-50 ownership of the Wodgina mine, with Albemarle retaining 60% ownership of Kemerton I/II.

In addition, a potential new 50-50 joint venture to own additional lithium conversion assets outside of Australia would be jointly funded 50-50 by the two companies, and Albemarle would be the operator of these assets.

Albemarle would remain the exclusive marketer of lithium products for the JVs.

Lithium prices have surged five-fold in the past year, reflecting mounting worries about availability.

