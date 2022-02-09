EQNR Q4 results - exceeding high expectations, extending outperformance

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported Q4 results before the open, exceeding high expectations and building on the Company's 2021 outperformance. Shares are up ~1.0% this morning in Europe, while peers are either side of flat, as a result of:

Earnings and cash flow - EBIT came in at $15.0b versus Street expectations of $13.2b (+14%), while cash flow from operations came in at $11.3b versus Street forecasts of $8.4b (+35%).

Shareholder returns - the dividend was increased 11% to 18c/s, an 80c/s special dividend was announced, to be paid over four quarters, and the 2022 buyback budget was bumped 25% to 5.0b.

Guidance - Equinor guided capex to $10.0b/y for 2022/2023, versus Street expectations for $10.6b; production is forecast to increase 2.0% in 2022 versus Street expectations for a 1.5% increase.

Equinor outperformed peers in 2021, largely due to the Company's disproportionate exposure to European natural gas. Bears have highlighted that the Company is expensive, assuming "normalized" natural gas prices; however, with historically high natural gas prices looking increasingly sustainable, and with Management beating expectations and raising shareholder returns, Equinor looks well positioned to continue performing well in 2022.