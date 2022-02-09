EQNR Q4 results - exceeding high expectations, extending outperformance

Feb. 09, 2022 7:54 AM ETEQNRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Industrial oil rig offshore platform: away from a sustainable resource

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reported Q4 results before the open, exceeding high expectations and building on the Company's 2021 outperformance. Shares are up ~1.0% this morning in Europe, while peers are either side of flat, as a result of:

  • Earnings and cash flow - EBIT came in at $15.0b versus Street expectations of $13.2b (+14%), while cash flow from operations came in at $11.3b versus Street forecasts of $8.4b (+35%).
  • Shareholder returns - the dividend was increased 11% to 18c/s, an 80c/s special dividend was announced, to be paid over four quarters, and the 2022 buyback budget was bumped 25% to 5.0b.
  • Guidance - Equinor guided capex to $10.0b/y for 2022/2023, versus Street expectations for $10.6b; production is forecast to increase 2.0% in 2022 versus Street expectations for a 1.5% increase.

Equinor outperformed peers in 2021, largely due to the Company's disproportionate exposure to European natural gas. Bears have highlighted that the Company is expensive, assuming "normalized" natural gas prices; however, with historically high natural gas prices looking increasingly sustainable, and with Management beating expectations and raising shareholder returns, Equinor looks well positioned to continue performing well in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.