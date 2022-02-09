Canopy Growth rises 6% as Q3 net loss narrows Y/Y

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) has risen pre-market after its Q3 results beat analysts' estimates.

Q3 net revenue declined by 8% to C$141M Y/Y, as strong growth in consumer products revenue was offset by the decline in Canadian cannabis sales.

Total global cannabis net revenue decreased 20% to C$83M Y/Y. Other consumer products revenue rose 19% to C$58M Y/Y.

The company said BioSteel and Storz & Bickel (S&B) achieved record quarterly revenue in Q3, driven by expanded distribution of BioSteel and new products launches for S&B.

U.S. CBD distribution drive increased Martha Stewart CBD and Quatreau door count in Q3 FY2022 by 21% and 225%, respectively from Q2 FY2022.

Net loss of C$115M, compared to net loss of C$829.25M in Q3 FY2021. Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth was C$108.93M, compared to -C$904.38M in Q3 FY2021.

"In the third quarter we actioned to win where it matters - driving record performance in our CPG business from both BioSteel and Storz & Bickel, while beginning to stabilize our Canadian business including maintaining the #1 position in premium flower," said CEO David Klein.

Reported gross margin in Q3 was 7%, compared to 16% in Q3 FY2021. Total SG&A expenses declined by 19% versus Q3 FY2021.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss was C$67M, a $1M improvement versus Q3 FY2021, mainly driven by the reduction in total SG&A expenses, mostly offset by lower sales and a decline in gross margins.

The company's cash and short-term investments decreased to C$1.4B as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to C$2.3B at March 31, 2021 reflecting EBITDA losses, capital investments and the upfront payment made as consideration for the option to acquire Wana Brands upon federal permissibility of THC in the U.S.

CGC +6.24% pre-market to $8.17.