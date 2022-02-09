Laureate Education sees Q4 revenue higher than consensus, provides FY22 outlook

Feb. 09, 2022 7:59 AM ETLaureate Education, Inc. (LAUR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) trades 1.7% higher premarket after it expects Q4 revenue of ~$295 to $297M and adj. EBITDA of ~$57 to $60M and for FY it sees revenue of ~$1,085 to $1,087M and adj. EBITDA of ~$250 to $253M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue is at $294.3M and for FY it is pegged at $1.08B.
  • Total enrollment at year-end 2021 was ~388,500 students.
  • The quarter ended the year with ~$325M of cash and equivalents and $154M in debt outstanding; $74M paid for Walden sale transaction value to an escrow account will be released to Laureate in August 2022.
  • FY22 revenues is seen ranging between $1,169 to $1,194M, adj. EBITDA expected in the range of $320 to $330M; total enrollments are seen between 405K to 415K.
