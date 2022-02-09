Fox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.09, revenue of $4.44B beats by $180M
Feb. 09, 2022
- Fox press release (NASDAQ:FOXA): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $4.44B (+8.6% Y/Y) beats by $180M.
- Shares -2% PM.
- CEO comment: "Against the high bar we set in our fiscal second quarter last year, we have once again delivered revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter of our 2022 fiscal year, while continuing to invest in our digital growth initiatives. These strong results and broad-based operating momentum are underpinned by the most valuable news franchise in the country, the leading live sports franchise, our top broadcast network reinforced by a strategic stations portfolio, as well as the emerging leader in AVOD. This focused portfolio is delivering consistent growth for our shareholders in a thoughtful and disciplined manner."